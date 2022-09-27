1 arrested for cheating in Jammu

Srinagar: The police have arrested one person in a cheating case in Jammu.

According to police one person was arrested in case FIR No. 26/2022 U/S 420, 120-B RPC Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu by Special Crime Wing, Jammu. “The accused namely Navdeep Singh S/O Nirmal Singh R/O H.No. 15, Sector No. 04 Sanjay Nagar, Jammu was arrested by Special Crime Wing, Jammu for his involvement in cheating, fraud and alluring the amount of Rs. 4.5 Lakhs from the complainant in case FIR No. 26/2022 U/S 420, 120-BRPC Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu,” the police said.

According to the police, a written complaint was lodged by the complainant (name withheld) alleging therein that Navdeep Singh (accused) claimed himself to be proprietor of NAS Enterprises Malik Market Channi Rama, Jammu and approached him and told him that he has been given a contract for installation of 13 HVDS electrical poles at DT, 56 Sector-4, Channi Himmat, Jammu and also installation of 32 HVDS Electrical Poles at RC Feeder 1, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.