1 arrested with Charas in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police arrested a man after they recovered 695 grams of Charas from his car during checking at the Police Check Post on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban.

Police sources said during a routine Naka checking a Police team of Police Station Ramban led by ASI, Mohammad Yousaf Runyal intercepted a Jammu bound (Swift Dzire) car bearing registration number DL1CN-7822 for checking they said 695 grams of Charas kept beneath the driver’s seat of car was recovered.