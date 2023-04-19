1 arrested with Charas in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police arrested a man after they recovered 695 grams of Charas from his car during checking at the Police Check Post on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban.
Police sources said during a routine Naka checking a Police team of Police Station Ramban led by ASI, Mohammad Yousaf Runyal intercepted a Jammu bound (Swift Dzire) car bearing registration number DL1CN-7822 for checking they said 695 grams of Charas kept beneath the driver’s seat of car was recovered.
Police said the driver of the car identified as Mohinder Singh son of Payar Chand resident of village Kothri, Batote district Ramban was arrested.
Police have registered a case FIR, number 151 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.