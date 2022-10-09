1 dead, 6 injured in Chanderkote accident

The drivers of both vehicles, who were identified as Kulbeer Singh of Ganote Ramban and Muhammad Akhtar, son of Bashir Ahmad of Harog, and the occupants of the car identified as Bashir Ahmad, son of Muhammad Israil of Harog Ramban, Phoola Devi, wife of Bashir Ahmad, Zahida Begum, wife of Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Anees, son of Muhammad Akhtar and Mehmoona, daughter of Muhammad Akhtar were injured.

They said all the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

Later the critically-injured two females (mother and her daughter) identified as Zahida Begum, 35, and Mehmona, 17, were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu.

The hospital authorities said Mehmona succumbed at the hospital.

Police registered a case under FIR No 157 at Police Station Chanderkote.