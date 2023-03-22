1 detained in Bishnah

Jammu: Police have detained a man before he could have committed suicide after allegedly setting a married woman on fire in Bishnah.

The woman was identified as Indu Bala (27), wife of Rakesh Kumar, resident of Chak Jarala in Bishnah.

“Indu Bala was injured with 70 percent burn injuries after Vicky Kumar, son of Deshraj, resident of Chak Jarala in Bishnah allegedly sprinkled oil on her body,” said the police sources.