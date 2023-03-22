1 detained in Bishnah

Jammu: Police have detained a man before he could have committed suicide after allegedly setting a married woman on fire in Bishnah.
The woman was identified as Indu Bala (27), wife of Rakesh Kumar, resident of Chak Jarala in Bishnah.
“Indu Bala was injured with 70 percent burn injuries after Vicky Kumar, son of Deshraj, resident of Chak Jarala in Bishnah allegedly sprinkled oil on her body,” said the police sources.
They said that the critically injured woman was rushed to the local hospital where she was referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu for specialised treatment.
The man also attempted to committee suicide after setting the woman at fire, as per the police sources, but he was prevented and taken into custody by the police in Bishnah.
A case under FIR number 73 of 2023 under section 307, 341, 323, 354, and 326 of IPC registered in Police Station Bishnah.