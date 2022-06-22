1 dies, 4 injured as lightning strikes in Udhampur

Jammu: One person died and four others were injured Wednesday when they were struck by lightning in Udhampur district, officials said.
The lightning hit a remote village in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt, resulting in the on-the-spot death of one person and injuries to four others, the officials said.
They said the divisional administration sought the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities for airlifting the injured by a helicopter. A Police team also traversed a long distance to reach the victims and provided assistance before they were evacuated to the hospital by IAF, the officials said.