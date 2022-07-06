1 held for minor’s murder in Kathua

Jammu: In a horrific incident, an eight year old was murdered under mysterious circumstances in Saidpur area of Kathua district following hostile relations between two families.
Police said that they received a complaint from Raman Gupta (victim’s father) about the disappearance of his son namely Pranaya Gupta (8), resident of Saidpur in Kathua. It was after the complaint that a massive hunt was launched by the locals with the police.
During the searches, they said that the body of the minor boy was found in a gunny bag from the bushes. “The minor boy’s hands and foot were tied and his mouth was closed with a sticky tape,” claimed father of the deceased boy while speaking to media persons.
The police have arrested Pawan Kumar Saini (shopkeeper), son of Daya Ram Saini, resident of Saidpur, Kathua.
Shockingly, the arrested man also accompanied the search teams of the locals and tried to divert the people from the place where they tried to go several times in search of the missing boy, said the police.
However, when the police reached the spot they found the body in a gunny bag and accordingly arrested the main accused in the brutal murder case, according to the police.
Meanwhile, police have detained several other suspected persons for their role in the murder and more arrests cannot be ruled out.
A board of five doctors conducted a post mortem of the deceased boy following which the body was handed over the family members for performing his last rites.
“The last rites were conducted peacefully. However, the investigation is underway,” said the police.