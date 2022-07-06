1 held for minor’s murder in Kathua

During the searches, they said that the body of the minor boy was found in a gunny bag from the bushes. “The minor boy’s hands and foot were tied and his mouth was closed with a sticky tape,” claimed father of the deceased boy while speaking to media persons.

The police have arrested Pawan Kumar Saini (shopkeeper), son of Daya Ram Saini, resident of Saidpur, Kathua.

Shockingly, the arrested man also accompanied the search teams of the locals and tried to divert the people from the place where they tried to go several times in search of the missing boy, said the police.