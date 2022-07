Samba: District Police Samba today arrested a narcotic smuggler and recovered approximately 250 kgs of poppy straw (bhukki) like substance in the jurisdiction of Police Station Vijaypur.

A police party intercepted a truck at AIIMS highway, Vijaypur. During the checking of the vehicle, police said, they recovered approximately 250 kgs of poppy straw-like substance in 11 plastic sacks recovered from the truck.