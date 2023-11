Ramban, Nov 23: One person was injured in a bear attack at Kashtigagh area of Doda.

He was identified as Gul Mohammad son of Anwar Shah, a resident of Shwadi Kastigarh. The incident occurred when he was heading towards home after finishing the day’s work.

The injured was immediately rushed to Associated hospital of Government Medical College Doda.

Hospital authorities said the injured is out of danger and is responding to the treatment.