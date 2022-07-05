1 injured in road mishap in Ramban

Ramban: One passenger was injured and nine others had a narrow escape when a vehicle (Tempo Traveler) rammed into a hillock near Trishul Morh Ramban on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.
The accident occurred after the driver lost control over the vehicle. Police sources said a Tempo Traveler bearing registration number PB01-5961 rammed into a hillock near Trishul Morh Ramban resulting in injuries to one person whereas others escaped unhurt.
Soon after the accident Police and local volunteers rushed to spot and evacuated the injured person to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.
Police identified the injured as Vipan Solanki, a resident of Gujrat.
Source said all the passengers are Amarnath Yatris and they were returning back after paying obeisance at the cave shrine.