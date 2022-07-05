1 injured in road mishap in Ramban

Ramban: One passenger was injured and nine others had a narrow escape when a vehicle (Tempo Traveler) rammed into a hillock near Trishul Morh Ramban on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control over the vehicle. Police sources said a Tempo Traveler bearing registration number PB01-5961 rammed into a hillock near Trishul Morh Ramban resulting in injuries to one person whereas others escaped unhurt.