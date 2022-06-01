1 killed, 3 injured in Bikram Chowk road mishap

Jammu: One person was killed and three others critically injured when two motorbikes were hit by a speedy bus at busy Bikram Chowk.
Police said that two motorbikes were hit by a rashly driven bus in which four persons were critically injured.
They were evacuated to the GMC hospital Jammu where one of them was pronounced dead.
The deceased was identified as Raj Magotra (40) son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Talab Tillo.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities. An inquest proceeding in the case has been initiated by the police post Nehru Market.
The other injured were identified Naresh of Panjtirthi, Rubina, and Amarjeet Singh, both resident of RS Pura.