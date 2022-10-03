1 killed, 42 injured in Udhampur road mishap

Jammu: A person got killed and 42 other injured including over 25 students when a passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off in Udhampur near Mansar Morh.
Police sources said that the driver of the overloaded passenger bus bearing registration number JKC-5286 lost control over the vehicle which resulted in the road mishap.
“The bus plunged into a roadside gorge wounding over 43 persons and one of them succumbed to his injuries when shifted to the Udhampur hospital,” they said and added that the injured were evacuated from the accident site to the hospital for treatment.
It was said that only three persons have suffered critical injuries whereas other injured persons including majority of students who were going to schools have suffered multiple injuries. Inquiry proceedings in the case have been initiated.