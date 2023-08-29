1 killed in Udhampur accident

Later, a Police team reached the Hospital and identified the deceased as Vijay Chand Anthal, son of Kesar Chand Anthal, resident of Udhampur.

The deceased was working in the Police Department and was posted as the wireless operator of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur.

They said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to relatives for last rites on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Udhampur. “We are trying to trace out the vehicle involved in the accident,” said a police officer.