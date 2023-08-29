1 killed in Udhampur accident

Ramban: A wireless operator of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur was knocked to death by a speedy vehicle near Sangoor, Chowk area of the district on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).
Police officials said, “A speedy vehicle late Monday evening knocked a pedestrian near Sangoor area of Udhampur, resulting in critical injuries to him. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital Udhampur by passers-by. However, the doctors there pronounced him dead.” They said the driver of the truck fled from the spot after committing the accident.
Later, a Police team reached the Hospital and identified the deceased as Vijay Chand Anthal, son of Kesar Chand Anthal, resident of Udhampur.
The deceased was working in the Police Department and was posted as the wireless operator of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur.
They said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to relatives for last rites on Tuesday.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Udhampur. “We are trying to trace out the vehicle involved in the accident,” said a police officer.