1 person arrested in Ramban with 40 bottles of liquor

Ramban: The Police in Ramban arrested a person after they recovered 40 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicle he was driving during routine checking at Police Check Post Ramban , on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Thursday.
Police said , during routine checking, a team led by ASI Romesh Kumar intercepted one TaTa Sumo bearing registration number JK02AK-0747 heading towards Kashmir from Ramban.
They said during the search of the vehicle 40 bottles of whisky were recovered. Police said the driver of the vehicle identified as Mohammad Rafiq, resident of Suranda Thatharka, Gool,was arrested.
SHO Police Station Inspector Sandeep Charak said a case was registered under relevant sections of the excise act at Police Station Ramban.