1 person arrested in Ramban with 40 bottles of liquor

Ramban: The Police in Ramban arrested a person after they recovered 40 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicle he was driving during routine checking at Police Check Post Ramban , on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Police said , during routine checking, a team led by ASI Romesh Kumar intercepted one TaTa Sumo bearing registration number JK02AK-0747 heading towards Kashmir from Ramban.