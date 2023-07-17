10-day calligraphy workshop concludes at JKAACL Jammu

Jammu: The 10-day calligraphy workshop organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) has successfully concluded today at K. L. Saigal Hall, JKAACL Jammu.

At the outset, Dr. Shahnawaz, Editor-cum-Cultural Officer, Gojri JKAACL welcomed the guests on behalf of Secretary JKAACL Bharat Singh, who took this initiative to organise this workshop for the first time in Jammu.

The workshop was conducted by Harishankar Balothia, an eminent calligraphy artist and a professional graphic visualizer from Jaipur, Karambir Singh Rohilla, a typeface designer and typographer with expertise in Latin and Indic Fonts development, Rohit Verma, a professional artist form Jammu and Raghunita Gupta, professional calligrapher and Chairperson of the Calligraphy Foundation.

Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion, and Additional Commissioner Revenue Rashpal Singh, was the guest of honour.

The chief guest in his speech said that youth can change "the face of our country." He appreciated the efforts of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and especially the Secretary, JKAACL Bharat Singh for initiating such activities where the young generations get connected with their roots.

Additional Commissioner of Revenue, Rashpal Singh, in his address emphasised the importance of calligraphy which the new generation do not know. He said that calligraphy connects "you to yourself."