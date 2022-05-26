105 fall ill in Hiranagar’s village after drinking water from well

Jammu: Atleast 105 people developed health related issues after they drank water from a well at Sohal village in Hiranagar block of Kathua district.
Officials said that the local health centre was receiving routine gastroenteritis cases from the village in the OPD but the cases increased gradually up to 105.
As the cases increased, the officials said, “The team of doctors, ambulance and paramedical staff with medicines rushed to the village and provided the needed medical care to the people suffering with the ailment.”