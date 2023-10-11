109 kgs of contraband substance recovered from car in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police arrested three Punjab residents after they recovered 109 kgs of contraband (poppy straw) from their car during checking on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.
Police sources said during checking at a naka on the highway a Jammu-bound car bearing registration number PB12T -6053 was signaled to stop for checking by the police but the driver of the vehicle accelerated the speed of his vehicles and fled.
They said due to rash driving the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it with a parapet on the roadside around 100 meters away from Naka.
The persons who boarded the vehicle tried to flee from the spot but were overpowered by the swift action of the naka party.
During the search of the vehicle, a poppy straw-like substance weighing about 109 kgs was recovered from the vehicle.
Police identified the trio as driver Gurdeep Singh son of Gurmeet Singh resident of Pandori Ladha Singh District Hoshiyarpur, Punjab and two more occupants of the car Kuldeep Singh son of Amreek Singh and Sukhjinder Singh son of Jasskar Singh both residents of Ladha Singh district Hoshiarpur Punjab.
Police said the driver and occupant sitting in the vehicle failed to give any justification for the banned contraband.
Police have registered a case FIR number 247 of 2023 under sections 8/15/29 NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal and further investigation was started.
SDPO, Banihal Ajay Jamwal said the arrest and recovery were made by the SHO, Police Station Banihal, Mohammad Afzal Wani under the supervision of ASP, Gaurav Mahajan and overall supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma.