109 kgs of contraband substance recovered from car in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police arrested three Punjab residents after they recovered 109 kgs of contraband (poppy straw) from their car during checking on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.

Police sources said during checking at a naka on the highway a Jammu-bound car bearing registration number PB12T -6053 was signaled to stop for checking by the police but the driver of the vehicle accelerated the speed of his vehicles and fled.

They said due to rash driving the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it with a parapet on the roadside around 100 meters away from Naka.