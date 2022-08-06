11 injured in Udhampur accident

Rajouri: Eleven persons, mainly students, sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying them fell into a gorge near Ghurdi village in Udhampur district on Saturday morning.

Officials said that the accident occurred after the driver lost his control over the vehicle, which was on its way to Udhampur from Barmeen, this morning.

Eleven persons, some of them critically, were injured in the accident. All the injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital, they said.