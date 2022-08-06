11 injured in Udhampur accident

Rajouri: Eleven persons, mainly students, sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying them fell into a gorge near Ghurdi village in Udhampur district on Saturday morning.
Officials said that the accident occurred after the driver lost his control over the vehicle, which was on its way to Udhampur from Barmeen, this morning.
Eleven persons, some of them critically, were injured in the accident. All the injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital, they said.
Officials identified the injured persons as Rajesh Kumar, 30, son of Kartar Singh, resident of Hartaryan; Kalasho Devi, 40, wife of Des Raj, resident of Barmeen; Bablu Sharma, 30, son of Des Raj, resident of Osso Kaldi, Rajinder Singh, son of Kartar Singh, resident of Hartaryan; Soni Devi, 24, wife of Ravi Singh, resident of Barmeen; Ashok Kumar, 50, son of Birbal Singh, resident of Barmeen; Madhu Devi, 19, daughter of Darshan Singh, resident of Barmeen; Neha Sharma, 19, daughter of Sham Lal, resident of Barmeen; Shivani, 19, daughter of Som Raj, resident of Hartaryan; Sachin Sharma, 19, son of Bodh Raj, resident of Hartaryan and Sachin Singh, 18, son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Barmeen.
Out of them, Ashok Kumar, given his grave injuries, was referred to the Government Medical College hospital, Jammu.