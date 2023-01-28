11 labourers detained in Arnia over suspicious behavior

Jammu: Security agencies have detained 11 labourers for investigation following their alleged suspicious activity at Treva area in Arnia area of Jammu district.

Though they were not arrested as yet, the sources said , “These labourers were taken into custody for investigation purposes after some of them allegedly were seen clicking photos close to a security installation.”

However, the information about registration of any case has not been received so far by the officials as they remained tight-lipped.