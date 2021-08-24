1177 employees found absent from duty, 41 offices found locked in Jammu

The spokesman said that around 41 offices were even found locked during the inspections especially in district Rajouri, Kishtwar, Reasi and Samba.

He said that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu had been receiving several complaints from various quarters regarding absenteeism and lack of punctuality in offices for quite some time upon which this spree of inspections were carried out across the province.

The spokesman said that a total of around 600 government offices were inspected by the constituted teams from 10:30 am to 1 pm and the DC themselves also inspected many offices.

He said that show-cause notices had been served on these absentee officials and employees.

The spokesman said that their drawl of salary for the month of August had been withheld.

He said that further action would be contemplated based on the reply submitted by these erring employees in the coming days.

The spokesman said that Divisional Commissioner Jammu reiterated the stand of the government that any kind of indiscipline, lack of punctuality and absenteeism would not be tolerated.