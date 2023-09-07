119 thieves arrested; 62 theft cases solved in 8 months: SSP Samba

Jammu: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh Thursday said that 119 thieves were arrested and 62 theft cases were solved by the district police in eight months.

“Police are making strenuous efforts to solve all theft cases in the district,” he said, in an official statement.

As per the statement, the police Thursday cracked three theft cases; arrested three notorious thieves and recovered stolen property worth lakhs.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohan Kumar alias Gourab, son of Bobi Kumar; Shiv Dayal alias Sunny, son of Rajinder Kumar, both residents of Teli Basti tehsil Bari Brahmana district Samba and Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju alias Sandeep, son of Salwinder Massi, resident of Kothey Vijaypur, district Samba.