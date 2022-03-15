119 tribal students of Vijaypur school attend classes in 4 tents

Jammu: The civil administration has taken an initiative to construct a fabricated structure before the onset of summer to smoothly run the Government Middle School in Abdullah Basti in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.

“At least 119 Scheduled Tribe students from primary to middle classes study in Government Middle School Abdullah Basti which operates from in four tents,” noted social activist, Lal Hussain told Greater Kashmir.

He said that these ST students faced negligence from the authorities as their school was shifted to Government Middle School Gadwal located 4 to 5 km from Abdullah Basti.