119 tribal students of Vijaypur school attend classes in 4 tents

Jammu: The civil administration has taken an initiative to construct a fabricated structure before the onset of summer to smoothly run the Government Middle School in Abdullah Basti in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.
“At least 119 Scheduled Tribe students from primary to middle classes study in Government Middle School Abdullah Basti which operates from in four tents,” noted social activist, Lal Hussain told Greater Kashmir.
He said that these ST students faced negligence from the authorities as their school was shifted to Government Middle School Gadwal located 4 to 5 km from Abdullah Basti.
“The small children were forced to walk a distance of 5 km even as the school was sanctioned at Abdullah Basti. Many families resisted and did not allow their minor kids to attend the classes at the school which was located far away,” Hussain said.
He said that they pursued the case before the concerned authorities and somehow, the tents were sanctioned to temporarily run the Government Middle School Abdullah Basti till a permanent structure was set up.
Hussain said as the weather is becoming hotter, the teachers and students are suffering.
“Now, the civil administration Samba has made a plan to establish four classrooms and a toilet complex, which is a welcome step,” he said. “The authorities should construct a permanent structure so that the tribal students continue their studies.”
Meanwhile, a teacher at the school said, “Only four teachers are posted at this school and the post of the headmaster is still vacant. The Education Department should post teachers permanently including a headmaster, a mathematics teacher, and a science teacher.”
He said that they were unable to teach all the subjects properly.
The teacher recalled a day when the tents were not able to hold on during rains and strong winds and they faced hardships in protecting the documents and books.
“We don’t have toilets or any drinking water facility. However, some construction material is being unloaded today. We are told that the fabricated structures will be created to run the school,” he said.
Meanwhile, Incharge ZEO Ramgarh, Bishamber Dass said that they had taken up this issue with the civil administration following which they had agreed to a fabricated structure comprising four classrooms, a washroom, and a kitchen.
“The construction work for the permanent structure of the school will be started soon. It may take three to four months to complete the school,” he said.
Das said that they require the services of a tribal teacher in the school and admitted that no principal had been posted at the school so far.