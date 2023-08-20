12 fresh dengue cases detected in Jammu district

Jammu: Thirteen fresh dengue cases, including those involving one child and six women, have been detected in Jammu and Samba districts on Sunday.

“Jammu region has recorded as many as 13 dengue cases, following testing of 112 people in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu and SMGS Hospital today,” an official said.

He said, “Of these 13 fresh dengue cases, one was male child; six men and six women. So far, the health authorities have detected 83 dengue cases in Jammu district alone and this figure includes 12 fresh cases. One case has been reported in Samba district.”