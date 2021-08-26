147 JKAS officers fail to submit self-assessment of APRs

The GAD has taken strong note of the non-serious approach of some of the JKAS officers who had failed to complete the self-assessment of APRs despite extension of timelines for processing of APRs.

The order said that around 147 officers of the service had not yet submitted their self-assessment for completing the process of APRs on SPARROW for the year 2020-21.

“Attention of members of JKAS is invited towards the government Order No 581-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 6 July 2021 in which the last date for submission of the online self-assessment of APRs on J&K SPARROW platform for the assessment year 2020-21 has been fixed as 31 August 2021 in view of the prevailing situation arising due to Covid-19 pandemic,” the notification reads.

“The non-seriousness on the part of these officers can defeat the very essence of shifting the online mode of filling APRs for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service,” reads the notification.

“These officers are accordingly directed to complete their self-assessment of APRs on SPARROW platform by 31 August 2021 positively,” it said.

“The non-compliance the APRs will be force forwarded to the next authority who will deal with such cases in terms of para III (1) of the APR guidelines notified vide the government Order No 1311-GAD of 2001 dated 9 November 2001,” GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in the notification.