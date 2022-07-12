15 injured in Ramban accident: Police

Ramban: Fifteen persons including the driver sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban on Tuesday, Police said.

It said that a rashly-driven vehicle (JK19-2726) heading towards Ramban from village Ganote turned turtle on the Mehar-Neera link road, injuring 15 passengers including the driver of the vehicle.

Police said rescue teams of Police and local volunteers shifted all the injured to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.