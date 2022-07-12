15 injured in Ramban accident: Police

Ramban: Fifteen persons including the driver sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban on Tuesday, Police said.
It said that a rashly-driven vehicle (JK19-2726) heading towards Ramban from village Ganote turned turtle on the Mehar-Neera link road, injuring 15 passengers including the driver of the vehicle.
Police said rescue teams of Police and local volunteers shifted all the injured to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.
The injured have been identified as the driver of the vehicle, Suresh Kumar, 28, son of Prem Nath resident of Nighal; Prem Singh, 80, son of Inder Singh of Mulmulla Ganote; Parvez Ahmad, 27, son of Slam Din of Ganote; Vishwajeet, 32, son of Hushyar Singh of Hiranagar, Kathua and his 23-year-old wife Priya; Kulbir Singh, 38, son of Ram Saran of Ganote; Mol Raj, 19, son of Jia Ram of Ganote; Surjeet Singh, 38, son of Balak Ram Sincha; Sager Singh, 27, son of Jagan Nath of Ganote Nighal; Janak Singh, 60, son of Faqir Chand of Adhwa; Ranjeet Singh, 42, son of Balak Ram of Gura Ganote; four-year-old Sunakshi Devi daughter of Rangeel Singh of UP and Ritesha Manhas, 15, Ritanksha Manhas, 19, and Yassasvini Manhas, daughters of Rajesh Manhas of Ramban.
The doctors at District Hospital Ramban said that the condition of all the injured is stable and they were responding well to the treatment. They said six persons were discharged after getting medical aid at the hospital. SHO Police Station Ramban, Inspector Sandeep Charak said FIR No 254/2022 under Section 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered at Police Station Ramban.