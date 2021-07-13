15 Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims injured in road mishap at Katra

Jammu: Atleast 15 pilgrims of Vaishno Devi Shrine today suffered injuries in a road mishap in Katra.

Police said that the road mishap occurred when driver of a passenger bus lost his control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in a gorge in Muri (Domel) in Katra.

Immediately after the road mishap, police with the help of locals launched rescue operation and evacuated injured persons to the hospital at CHC Katra.