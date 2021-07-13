15 Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims injured in road mishap at Katra

Jammu: Atleast 15 pilgrims of Vaishno Devi Shrine today suffered injuries in a road mishap in Katra.
Police said that the road mishap occurred when driver of a passenger bus lost his control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in a gorge in Muri (Domel) in Katra.
Immediately after the road mishap, police with the help of locals launched rescue operation and evacuated injured persons to the hospital at CHC Katra.
However, the critically injured 9 passengers/pilgrims were referred to the GMC Jammu for specialized treatment. Further investigation into the road mishap is in progress.