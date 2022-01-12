18 IIT Jammu staffers test positive

Jammu: With the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, 18 staff members in IIT Jammu, 10 patients in District Hospital (DH) Samba, and 13 persons, mostly faculty members of Jammu University (JU) tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Jammu district alone has recorded the highest number of COVID-positive cases in a single day - 438.

As the cases are mounting, the civil administration and the Health Department are contemplating establishing quarantine centers across the Jammu region in all the districts to contain the spread of the virus.