19 booked for bovine ‘smuggling’ in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police rescued 375 bovine animals and booked 19 persons at five different places during the last three weeks.

Police sources said that on the directions of SSP, Mohita Sharma, Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu and Banihal intercepted 19 different types of vehicles heading towards Kashmir from Ramban.

They said all the vehicles were found loaded with 375 bovine animals. They said these animals were kept with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions, without any arrangements for food and water in vehicles. They further said that the bovine animals were being transported to Kashmir Valley without obtaining any valid permission from the competent authority.

In this regard, 19 cases have been registered at Police Stations Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsoo and 19 accused persons were booked under relevant sections of law.