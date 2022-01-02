19 injured in Kud accident

Jammu: Nineteen people were injured in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and a mini-bus at Sukater, Kud on Sunday

“Today, one tanker bearing registration number JK02CL 3205 on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar and a mini bus bearing registration Number JK20 1327 on its way from Patnitop towards Chenani collided at Sukater, Kud,” police said.