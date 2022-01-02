jammu
19 injured in Kud accident
Jammu: Nineteen people were injured in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and a mini-bus at Sukater, Kud on Sunday
“Today, one tanker bearing registration number JK02CL 3205 on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar and a mini bus bearing registration Number JK20 1327 on its way from Patnitop towards Chenani collided at Sukater, Kud,” police said.
“Nineteen people including the drivers of both the vehicles sustained injuries. All the injured were shifted to CHC Chenani and NTPHC Kud. A case FIR no 02/22 US 279/337 IPC was registered in this connection,” police added.