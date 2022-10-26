19 kg poppy straw sized in Samba

Jammu: Four persons were arrested with 19 kg poppy straw at the Nud checkpoint in Samba district, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the arrested persons had been identified as Kulwant of Kot Putoi Hoshiarpur, Rahul of Sarhala Kala, Hoshiarpur, Mandeep Kumar of Pholadiwal, Jalandhar, and Roopa, of Sarhala Kala Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Police said that a tractor was intercepted for checking at the Nud checkpoint and during checking it recovered 19 kg poppy straw concealed in two cooking gas cylinders loaded on the tractor.