2 absconders arrested in Jammu

Ramban: The Ramban police have arrested two absconders with one of them facing the law after 15 years and another one getting nabbed after a gap of three years from Jammu on Wednesday.
Both were produced before the Court of JMIC, Batote for judicial determination.
Police sources said two absconders identified as Mureed Ali son of Mohammad Yousaf resident of Talab Tillo, Jammu, and Asgar Ali @ Saif Ali son of Shukar Din resident of Khatikan Talab, at present Dansal Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu, were involved in case FIR No. 18 of 2019 and 34 of 2007 under section 188 IPC and 11 Prevention of Cruelty Act (PCA Act) that stands registered at Police Station, Batote.
They said both were evading arrests since then and it was on specific information that a special police team constituted by SSP, Mohita Sharma arrested both accused persons and produced them before the court of JMIC, Batote, for judicial determination.