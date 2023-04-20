2 absconders arrested in Ramban

Ramban: Police arrested two absconders and produced them before court here

The duo Sardar Ahmad son of Moulvi Bashir Mulla Babu resident of Pazipura Kokernag District Anantnag at present Dhani Bhagta, Kathua and Sajad Ahmad son of Afra Siyab resident of Pouni Bharkh, Reasi at present Sidhra Jammu were wanted in case FIR numbers 71 73 and 74 of 2022 under sections 188 IPC 11 PCA Act registered at Police Station Batote.

Police said a police team headed by SHO, Police Station Batote, Inspector Rajesh Khouhuria arrested the accused and produced them before a local court.