2 arrested by Ramban police

Ramban: Ramban police arrested two including a youth and a minor boy after they recovered 20 grams of heroin from their possession in Khowbagh area of Ramban on Sunday evening.

Police source said, a Police team led by head constable, Javeed Ahmed while conducting patrolling saw two persons carrying polythene bags standing near old polytechnic college in Khow Bagh, Ramban.

On seeing police both tried to flee from the spot however an alert patrol party apprehended them.