2 arrested by Ramban police

Ramban: Ramban police arrested two including a youth and a minor boy after they recovered 20 grams of heroin from their possession in Khowbagh area of Ramban on Sunday evening.
Police source said, a Police team led by head constable, Javeed Ahmed while conducting patrolling saw two persons carrying polythene bags standing near old polytechnic college in Khow Bagh, Ramban.
On seeing police both tried to flee from the spot however an alert patrol party apprehended them.
Police said, ten to eleven grams of heroin was recovered from the youth identified as
Yasir Ahmed Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Khowbag, Ramban and ten to eleven grams of heroin was recovered from his minor companion (name withheld).
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pardeep Singh Sen while confirming the incident said that both youth and a minor boy were arrested.
Inspector Sandeep Singh said a case, FIR 399 of 2022 under sections 8/21/22/ NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Ramban.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, said that the drive to nab the drug peddlers is in full swing across the district.