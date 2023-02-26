2 arrested for kidnapping minor girl from Samba

A Police spokesperson said, “Father of the minor girl lodged a written report at Police Post (PP) Rakh Amb Talli that his sixteen-year old girl had been kidnapped by one Madrasa Moulvi, who hails from Gandoh area of Doda district and had been staying at Madarsa in the guise of Moulvi at border village Chak Dayala, Samba for the last five months. Acting upon the complaint of the father, Police registered an FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Samba and recovered the kidnapped girl. The Police also arrested kidnapper Madrasa Moulvi from Ramsoo, district Ramban and his accomplice from Gandoh.”

The arrested religious preacher was identified as Bilal Ahmad of village Bathari in district Doda and his accomplice was identified as Riaz Ahmad of village Bathari of district Doda.