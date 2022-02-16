2 arrested in Jammu: Police

Jammu: Two persons were arrested with ammunition and heroin in the Bathindi area of Jammu on Wednesday, Police said.
Police said that they arrested two persons for suspicious movement at a checkpoint at Bathindi Morh.
“During their frisking, two live rounds, a pistol magazine, 5 gm heroin, and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession,” Police said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Yashwant Pathania of Diagana and Pankaj Bhagat of Jalandhar.
During further questioning one 12-bore double barrel rifle, one cartridge of 12 bore, 2 air gun pistols and a sword were also recovered.
A case was registered against them under FIR No 51/22 under Section 8, 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and 3, 4 and 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Bahu Fort.