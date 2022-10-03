2 cattle thieves arrested in Ramban

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir police in Ramban arrested two brothers involved in cattle theft and recovered 5 goats and cash of Rs 24,000 from them on Monday.

Police sources said, on 22 September a complaint was lodged by Mohammad Sharif Bakarwal at police station Ramban in which he stated that on 19 September night he along with his livestock was on his way to Reasi and stayed for some time at Maitra during which some unknown persons had stolen five goats from the flock.

Police said accordingly a case was registered at Police Station Ramban and a police team led by ASI Mohammad Rafiq was deputed to the area.

The police team collected vital clues through technical as well as human intelligence and picked up two suspects and put them to questioning who after sustained questioning confessed their involvement in the theft.

On their disclosure, Police recovered five stolen goats worth about one lakh from LamberBanihal and cash of Rs 24000 from their possession, officials said.