2 charred to death in Sanasar hotel fire

Five staff members of the hotel including a taxi driver suffered burn injuries. Police sources said four injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu after being providing medical aid at Chenani and Batote hospitals. They said one injured was discharged after being provided the medical aid at Sanasar. They said no tourist was staying in the hotel and all the victims are hotel employees.

An official said the fire in the hotel was noticed by locals in the wee hours (around 3 am) when they rushed towards the spot and tried to extinguish the fire but soon the hotel was completely gutted in the blaze. Latter police and a fire tender from Batote rushed to the spot and doused the fire but till then the hotel was destroyed completely.

District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam who after getting the information of the fire incident along with other district officers visited Sanasar in the early morning for taking firsthand appraisal of the fire incident .

Police identified the four injured as Varinder Singh 20 son of Sudesh Kumar resident of Marathiz Chenani, Amit Sharma 22 son of Dwarka Lal resident of Marmat, Doda, Anil Kumar 26 son of Bansi Lal resident of Marmat Doda, a Taxi driver Kishore Kumar 40 son of Sita Ram resident of Shiv khori after providing medical at CHC, Cheanani, and Batote was referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.