2 daughters of CJM Reasi die in Chandigarh accident

Jammu/Poonch: The two daughters of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Reasi Syed Adnan died in a road accident on Chandigarh highway Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Zava Adnan, the elder daughter and Aqsa Adnan, the younger daughter of CJM Reasi Syed Adnan.
Former MLA Poonch Ajaz Jan is their uncle.
According to their family, Zava was going to Chandigarh to appear in the scheduled entrance examination for MBBS in Bangladesh.
She was accompanied by her younger sister Aqsa Adnan.
Both were travelling in a public transport vehicle, the family members said.
They said that while they were heading towards Chandigarh, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel and the vehicle met with an accident on the highway.
“Both the girls died in the road accident which occurred near Chandigarh on the highway while several other girls, accompanying them, sustained injuries,” the family sources said.
They said that Aqsa Adnan was pursuing Law in Melbourne, Australia.
“After medico-legal formalities, Police handed over the bodies to their family members who brought them to Poonch for last rites,” the family members said.
They said that the family actually belonged to the Fazalabad area of Surankote and were settled in Poonch.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor, Farooq Khan expressed shock over the death of CJM Reasi’s two daughters in the road accident.
In his condolence message, Advisor Khan prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.