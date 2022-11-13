2 day consultation on POCSO Act Concludes in Jammu

Jammu: Two days consultation on Implementation of POCSO Act, 2012 organized by Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with the department of Social Welfare U.Ts of J&K and Ladakh and supported by UNICEF India concluded today at Police Auditorium Jammu. The brain storming deliberations of day one had already set the tone and tenor of the second day consultations.

Today, fifth session of the conference, on a very important topic relating to mental health and psycho-social support to the survivors and their families was chaired by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, J&K Judicial Academy in which Saurabh Sashi Ashok, NIMHANS Bangalore was the resource person.

While addressing the participants through virtual mode from Bangalore he shared his experiences with the child victims of intellectual disability.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, in her deliberations emphasised on providing psycho-social support not only to the victims but also to their families particularly parents.