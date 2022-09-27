2 drug dealers arrested with over 26 kg hashish in Jammu

Jammu: The sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today foiled a major bid of smuggling and recovered 26.580 kg hashish and arrested an inter-state smuggler.
SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma said that they received a specific input about two narcotics dealers following which they intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK05-G8000 which was coming from Sopore to Jammu.
“The ANTF launched a search operation for the said truck which was found parked near transport yard Narwal - Channi, Jammu. During the checking of the truck, a huge quantity of hashish was recovered and two narco dealers were arrested on the spot,” he said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Ghulam Geelani Khan, son of Mangta Khan and Basharat Ahmad, son of Noor Alam both residents of Pehlipura, Baramulla. He said that they have recovered the consignment which was being carried by these smugglers for delivery outside the J&K UT. Accordingly, a case FIR number 13 of 2022 under section 08/20/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu. The investigation is at the initial stage and ANTF is investigating the links of this consignment and more arrests are expected.