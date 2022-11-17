2 held with 40 bags of poppy straw in Udhampur

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested two persons including a driver and recovered 40 bags of poppy straw from Udhampur.

Acting on inputs against the narco smugglers, a police team intercepted an oil tanker at Jakhanir area and checked the vehicle. During the checking, the police team recovered around 40 bags of poppy straw from the oil tanker although its exact quantity could not be ascertained.

Police immediately arrested the truck driver and his accomplice. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.