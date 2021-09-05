2 houses, shop gutted in Ramban

Ramban: Two double-storey residential houses and a shop were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out on Sunday in the far-flung village of Bharehalla Mangat in Khari tehsil of Ramban district.

Six families residing in these two houses were rendered homeless but no loss of life was reported in the fire incident, Police said.

They said that the fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the two double-storey residential houses belonging to Muhammad Ramzan Wani and Bashir Ahmad Wani and engulfed ten rooms of the houses.

After getting information, a Police team from Police Post Khari and Army stationed in the area rushed to the spot to douse the flames with the help of locals but till then the house was completely damaged.

A grocery shop of Bashir Ahmad at Bharehalla Mangat was also destroyed in the fire incident.

Due to lack of road connectivity to the village, fire tenders were not summoned.

No loss of life was reported in the fire incident but property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted, Police said.