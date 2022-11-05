2 injured in road accident

Ramban: Two persons were injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling in turned turtle near Ramsu on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Police said a rashly driven mini bus bearing registration number JK19-2537 on its way to Ukhral from Banihal turned turtle on the road near Power Station Ramsu resulting in injuries to two persons.
However, locals and rescuers said around 13 passengers were on board when it overturned on the road. They said five passengers who received minor injuries were taken to nearby PHC, Ramsu for treatment.
Police identified the two injured persons as Razia Begum Wife of Inayatullah resident of Nagarkot and Sajaad Ahmed son Abdullah resident of Sagan, Ramsu.