2 injured in road accident

Ramban: Two passengers sustained injuries after a vehicle, they were travelling in ,overturned on road at Digdool on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Police said a rashly driven tempo bearing registration number JK02AL-7477 on its way to Ramban from Nagarkot overturned on road at Digdool resulting in two passengers sustaining injuries. They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban.