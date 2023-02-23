2 injured in road accident

Ramban: Two passengers sustained injuries after a vehicle, they were travelling in ,overturned on road at Digdool on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Thursday.
Police said a rashly driven tempo bearing registration number JK02AL-7477 on its way to Ramban from Nagarkot overturned on road at Digdool resulting in two passengers sustaining injuries. They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban.
Police identified the injured passengers as Alaf Din son of Jamal Din resident of Bardgadi Ramban and Muneera Begum, wife of Parveez Ahmed resident of Sujmatna Ramsu.
Police have registered a case FIR number 63 under sections 279/337 IPC at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.