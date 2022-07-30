2 killed, 4 injured in Reasi mishap

Rajouri: Two persons including a woman were killed and four others injured when their Dhok (mud house) collapsed at Khanikot area due to heavy rains in Reasi district on Saturday.

Officials said, “Their temporary mud settlement at a high altitude area at Monimal of Khanikot in Reasi district collapsed during the intervening night of July 29 and 30 due to heavy rain that lashed the area. These six nomadic persons, all residents of Khanikot, had been putting up in this mud house at a high altitude at Monimal, where they had gone to graze their cattle. Some goats belonging to these nomad persons also perished in the incident.”