2-lane Ramban viaduct completion likely by September

Ramban: The work on parallel two-lane viaduct to operational 1.08 km long Ramban flyover (viaduct) is likely to be completed by September.

Presently, the girder-laying work near Jamia Masjid and Bowali Bazar Ramban and concrete slab laying besides other allied works on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway are in progress.

An Engineer of the contractor company, Gammon India Private Limited, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the girder-laying work near Bowali Bazar and Jamia Masjid was going on round the clock.

Notably, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam is personally monitoring the progress of the ongoing construction works of national projects daily.

The work on two out of four lanes of the 1.08 km long Ramban flyover was completed and was opened to facilitate vehicle-ferrying pilgrims of the Shri Amarnath Yatra on July 1, 2023.