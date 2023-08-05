2-lane Ramban viaduct completion likely by September

Ramban: The work on parallel two-lane viaduct to operational 1.08 km long Ramban flyover (viaduct) is likely to be completed by September.
Presently, the girder-laying work near Jamia Masjid and Bowali Bazar Ramban and concrete slab laying besides other allied works on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway are in progress.
An Engineer of the contractor company, Gammon India Private Limited, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the girder-laying work near Bowali Bazar and Jamia Masjid was going on round the clock.
Notably, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam is personally monitoring the progress of the ongoing construction works of national projects daily.
The work on two out of four lanes of the 1.08 km long Ramban flyover was completed and was opened to facilitate vehicle-ferrying pilgrims of the Shri Amarnath Yatra on July 1, 2023.
Later, after a week, it was opened for normal traffic. Local traffic was allowed to ply through this newly constructed 2-lane flyover to decongest the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway passing through Ramban town.
“However, the work on the additional 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is in progress and it will take some more time to complete,” the officials said.
Project Director NHAI, PIU, Ramban Purshotam Kumar said that the construction companies were working round the clock to complete the ongoing works at several places between Nashri and Banihal.
Earlier, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced the completion of 1.8 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct.
“This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway. Additionally, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon,” Gadkari had stated.