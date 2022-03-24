2 minors among 5 killed in Udhampur mishap

Jammu: At least five persons including two minor children were killed and two others including a minor were wounded in a road mishap in hilly Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Thursday evening.
Police said that a Maruti EECO bearing registration number JK14H-0952 was moving from Ramnagar towards Santhal, when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it and the vehicle rolled into a 300 feet deep gorge at Santhal Panchayat Kela in Tehsil Ramnagar.
The vehicle was carrying seven persons. A rescue operation was launched by the police and locals and the road mishap victims were evacuated to hospital for treatment.
Police said that out of seven injured persons, four were declared dead. The deceased persons were identified as Praveen Kumar, driver, (27), son of Sant Ram, resident of Kela tehsil Ramnagar, Bishan Dutt (52), son of Tej Ram, resident of Kela Tehsil Ramnagar, one year and five month old girl, and a 10- month old boy. Meanwhile, police said that the injured Rita Devi, wife of Praveen Kumar, resident of Kela succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to 5.
At present, two injured persons- Anjali Devi (23), wife of Sanjay Kumar and an unidentified 4-year-old girl were undergoing treatment in the DH Udhampur. A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, police said.