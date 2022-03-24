2 minors among 5 killed in Udhampur mishap

Jammu: At least five persons including two minor children were killed and two others including a minor were wounded in a road mishap in hilly Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Thursday evening.

Police said that a Maruti EECO bearing registration number JK14H-0952 was moving from Ramnagar towards Santhal, when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it and the vehicle rolled into a 300 feet deep gorge at Santhal Panchayat Kela in Tehsil Ramnagar.