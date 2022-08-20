2 minors buried alive as house collapses in Udhampur

Jammu: Two minor brothers were buried alive under the debris of a mud house that collapsed following a landslide due to massive rains in Samol village of Muttal in Udhampur district on Saturday.
“Two brothers Arif, 3, and two-month-old Gani, sons of Billa of Jasana Samol in the Muttal area of Udhampur were sleeping in their mud house when it collapsed,” an official said.
The official said that the children were sleeping in their room and their parents were having dinner in another room when the mud house collapsed after it was hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rains.
The official said that before the parents could rescue them, the minors were buried alive.
“Their bodies were recovered out of the debris by the joint teams of locals and Police,” the official said. Another official said that Gordi-Udhampur Road was also blocked due to the landslide.
Meanwhile, following a heavy downpour, a landslide hit Talwara Migrant Colony and damaged several houses.
However, the families were shifted to safer locations.
“We shifted the victim families to safer locations last night and the slide again hit the area during the morning hours,” the official said.
In a related development, heavy rains triggered flash floods in the Ban Ganga area along the Vaishno Devi track due to which battery car, cable car, and chopper services were suspended.
“These services will be resumed soon after assessing the situation,” the officials said.
As the upper reaches and remote areas in Udhampur witnessed heavy rains, the water level in Tawi also increased.
“The water level was 10 feet in River Tawi when we last checked,” an official said.