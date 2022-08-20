2 minors buried alive as house collapses in Udhampur

Jammu: Two minor brothers were buried alive under the debris of a mud house that collapsed following a landslide due to massive rains in Samol village of Muttal in Udhampur district on Saturday.

“Two brothers Arif, 3, and two-month-old Gani, sons of Billa of Jasana Samol in the Muttal area of Udhampur were sleeping in their mud house when it collapsed,” an official said.

The official said that the children were sleeping in their room and their parents were having dinner in another room when the mud house collapsed after it was hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rains.

The official said that before the parents could rescue them, the minors were buried alive.