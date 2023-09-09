2 of a family killed, 2 others injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: Two members of a family were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on Rajgarh- Kastigarh link road in Ramban district today.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Lal and his 11 year-old son Nitesh Kumar. The injured were identified as Gur Dai, wife of the deceased Pritam Lal, and their minor daughter Sandiya Devi. Police sources said the accident occurred when a car bearing registration number JK02AB-3231, plunged into a several hundred-feet deep gorges near Dharma on Rajgarh-Kastigarh road . Pritam Lal died on the spot, while the minor Nitish Kumar succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The injured were removed to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban, Dr Virender Trishala said the both the injured (mother and her daughter) are out of danger and are responding to the treatment. Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam confirmed the incident and said two persons lost their lives whereas two others sustained injuries.