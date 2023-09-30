2 offenders arrested: Police

Ramban: Two offenders who were evading their arrest to avoid legal proceedings for a long time were arrested in Ramban on Saturday.

Police said that the two absconders Kewal Chand of Ladwal, Batote, and Ramesh Chand of Kanthi, Gandoth, Ramban were wanted in two separate cases registered under the relevant sections of the Excise Act at Police Station Batote in 2017-18.

It said both the accused were absconding and evading arrest for long with a motive to avoid legal proceedings. Police said that their arrest warrants were issued by JMIC Batote and both would now be produced before the court.