2 persons arrested with 50 bags of industrial cement

Ramban: Ramban police arrested two persons involved in stealing and transporting industrial use(not for retail/ resale) 50 bags of cement in two mini-load carriers on Monday.

They said two vehicles used in the crime were also seized.

The police source said Sunday night information was received at Police Station Chanderkote that two persons had stolen 50 bags of cement meant for industrial use only, costing around Rs 25, 000 and are transporting the cement bags in two vehicles (Tata Autos) bearing registration numbers JK19A- 2997 and JK19A- 2270 for illegal sale in Chanderkote market.

Acting swiftly a Police team led by SHO Police Station Chanderkote, Padam Dev Singh conducted a raid, and seized 50 bags of cement.

They said it was found written on cement-filled bags that cement is not for retail/resale.

Police said two persons identified as Rakesh Kumar son of Romesh Chand and Vijay Kumar son of Om Prakash both residents of Dhalwas were arrested on the spot.